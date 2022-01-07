Analysts Anticipate Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $535.34 Million

Equities analysts expect Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) to report sales of $535.34 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Ashland Global’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $555.47 million and the lowest is $513.00 million. Ashland Global posted sales of $552.00 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 3%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Ashland Global will report full-year sales of $2.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.25 billion to $2.38 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.43 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.39 billion to $2.50 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Ashland Global.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 8.33%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share.

ASH has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ashland Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Ashland Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on Ashland Global from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Ashland Global from $122.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $113.80.

NYSE:ASH traded up $0.06 on Friday, hitting $104.54. 2,986 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 293,565. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.18 and a beta of 1.25. Ashland Global has a 52 week low of $79.16 and a 52 week high of $110.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $103.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $93.98.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 30th. Ashland Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.52%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the second quarter valued at about $46,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in Ashland Global in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ashland Global by 184.2% in the third quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 827 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 536 shares in the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings, Inc is a global specialty chemicals company. The company engages in the manufacture and distribution of adhesives, architectural coatings, automotive, construction, energy, food and beverage, personal care, and pharmaceutical. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Personal Care & Household, Specialty Additives, and Intermediates and Solvents.

