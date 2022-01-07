Analysts Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $177.91 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post sales of $177.91 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $175.10 million and the highest is $180.40 million. Axos Financial reported sales of $162.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, January 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full year sales of $714.16 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $706.78 million to $719.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $781.22 million, with estimates ranging from $764.64 million to $807.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $173.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $167.06 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 16.75%. The company’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share.

AX has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Axos Financial from $55.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Axos Financial from $54.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $57.50.

In other news, EVP Thomas M. Constantine sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.88, for a total value of $119,760.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Andrew J. Micheletti sold 25,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,527,941.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 33,038 shares of company stock valued at $1,972,998. 4.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FMR LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 124.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 966,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,841,000 after acquiring an additional 536,225 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 20.8% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,744,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,906,000 after acquiring an additional 299,996 shares in the last quarter. Redwood Investments LLC grew its position in Axos Financial by 104.3% in the third quarter. Redwood Investments LLC now owns 420,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,687,000 after acquiring an additional 214,805 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Axos Financial by 2.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,428,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $251,809,000 after acquiring an additional 152,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connors Investor Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Axos Financial in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,050,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.47% of the company’s stock.

AX stock traded up $1.00 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $60.49. 4,626 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 224,353. The company has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.09. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $38.32 and a 1-year high of $62.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.63.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Read More: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.