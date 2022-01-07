Analysts Anticipate Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $72.46 Million

Equities research analysts expect that Inseego Corp. (NASDAQ:INSG) will announce sales of $72.46 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Inseego’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.60 million to $73.31 million. Inseego reported sales of $86.06 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 15.8%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Inseego will report full-year sales of $261.08 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $259.31 million to $262.82 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $304.10 million, with estimates ranging from $299.67 million to $307.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Inseego.

Get Inseego alerts:

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $65.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

In other news, CEO Dan Mondor purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.81 per share, for a total transaction of $68,100.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, President Ashish Sharma bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.90 per share, with a total value of $34,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $578,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Inseego in the 3rd quarter valued at about $592,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Inseego by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 284,759 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 24,985 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in Inseego by 753.7% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 160,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after acquiring an additional 141,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Inseego by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 165,643 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after acquiring an additional 16,041 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:INSG traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $5.23. 1,164,574 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,356,491. The firm has a market capitalization of $549.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.58 and a beta of 1.54. Inseego has a fifty-two week low of $5.15 and a fifty-two week high of $21.93. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.56.

Inseego Company Profile

Inseego Corp. engages in the business of communications equipment. The firm’s products include mobile hotspots, industrial gateways and routers, home and enterprise routers, industrial USB modems, and telematics and mobile tracking hardware devices. Its SaaS platforms include Ctrack, an asset tracking and management solution that delivers business intelligence for fleets used in various verticals, including aviation, construction, government, and transport; and Device Management Solutions, a hosted subscription management platform.

Recommended Story: What are retained earnings?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Inseego (INSG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Inseego Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Inseego and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.