Analysts Anticipate Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) to Announce -$0.21 EPS

Brokerages predict that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) will report ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Kura Sushi USA’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.10) and the lowest is ($0.32). Kura Sushi USA posted earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 73.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Tuesday, April 12th.

On average, analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA will report full-year earnings of ($0.40) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.52) to ($0.29). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.28. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Kura Sushi USA.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 5th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative net margin of 15.86% and a negative return on equity of 35.93%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KRUS. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $45.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.67.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 17.8% during the 3rd quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 102,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,468,000 after buying an additional 15,460 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Kura Sushi USA by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 98,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after buying an additional 41,280 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 24.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:KRUS traded down $9.17 during trading on Friday, hitting $60.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,792 shares, compared to its average volume of 110,201. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.78 and a 200-day moving average of $52.44. Kura Sushi USA has a 12 month low of $18.21 and a 12 month high of $85.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 2.87 and a quick ratio of 2.83. The firm has a market cap of $590.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.06 and a beta of 1.98.

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

