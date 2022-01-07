Analysts Anticipate Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $71.55 Million

Wall Street analysts predict that Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) will announce $71.55 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Ping Identity’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $70.37 million and the highest estimate coming in at $73.10 million. Ping Identity posted sales of $63.26 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 13.1%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ping Identity will report full-year sales of $295.58 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $294.41 million to $297.10 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $335.20 million, with estimates ranging from $322.01 million to $357.97 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ping Identity.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.16. Ping Identity had a negative return on equity of 1.67% and a negative net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $76.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.07 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently commented on PING shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ping Identity from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Ping Identity from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Ping Identity from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet lowered Ping Identity from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on Ping Identity from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.36.

Shares of PING stock traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.85. 1,434,631 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 976,123. Ping Identity has a fifty-two week low of $20.16 and a fifty-two week high of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.88 and a beta of 1.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45. The company has a quick ratio of 2.58, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

In related news, insider Lauren Adrienne Romer sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.35, for a total value of $28,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Vep Group, Llc sold 11,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.85, for a total value of $320,275,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,601,000 shares of company stock worth $322,840,350 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 11.3% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 27,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after buying an additional 2,748 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 19.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 244,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,018,000 after buying an additional 39,179 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 6.2% in the third quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 107,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,637,000 after buying an additional 6,289 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in Ping Identity by 35.0% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 151,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,714,000 after buying an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its position in shares of Ping Identity by 2,741.7% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 443,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,892,000 after purchasing an additional 427,700 shares during the period. 88.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Featured Article: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ping Identity (PING)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.