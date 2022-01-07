Analysts Expect EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $146.93 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that EVERTEC, Inc. (NYSE:EVTC) will announce sales of $146.93 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for EVERTEC’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $146.46 million and the highest is $147.52 million. EVERTEC posted sales of $134.20 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 9.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

On average, analysts expect that EVERTEC will report full-year sales of $580.73 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $578.50 million to $582.08 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $616.25 million, with estimates ranging from $613.42 million to $620.50 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover EVERTEC.

EVERTEC (NYSE:EVTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. The company had revenue of $145.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.64 million. EVERTEC had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 46.79%. EVERTEC’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS.

EVTC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EVERTEC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on shares of EVERTEC from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.40.

EVTC stock traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, hitting $48.20. 6,105 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 359,424. EVERTEC has a 1 year low of $33.85 and a 1 year high of $51.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.64.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were given a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. EVERTEC’s payout ratio is currently 9.57%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EVTC. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the third quarter worth $26,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 589.7% during the third quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $56,000. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EVERTEC during the second quarter worth $79,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in EVERTEC by 8,720.0% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,764 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,744 shares during the period. 80.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About EVERTEC

EVERTEC, Inc engages in the provision of transaction services. It operates through the following segments: Payment Services-Puerto Rico and Caribbean, Payment Services-Latin America, Merchant Acquiring, and Business Solutions. The Payment Services segment involves in the authorization, processing, management and recording of automated teller machines (ATM) and point of sales transactions, and ATM management and monitoring.

