Analysts Expect HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $4.26 Billion

Analysts expect that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $4.26 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $5.00 billion and the lowest is $3.53 billion. HollyFrontier reported sales of $2.90 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.9%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year sales of $17.34 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $16.29 billion to $17.95 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $24.25 billion, with estimates ranging from $17.74 billion to $30.00 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow HollyFrontier.

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.51. The business had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.95 billion. HollyFrontier had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 3.06%. The firm’s revenue was up 66.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.41) EPS.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on HollyFrontier from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 28th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on HollyFrontier from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.10.

In other HollyFrontier news, Director Franklin Myers acquired 20,000 shares of HollyFrontier stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.56 per share, with a total value of $691,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.42% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in HollyFrontier by 3.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,955,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $426,221,000 after purchasing an additional 472,141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,923,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $395,328,000 after purchasing an additional 540,076 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 11.6% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,741,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $221,787,000 after purchasing an additional 698,069 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in HollyFrontier by 60.3% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,088,743 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $135,460,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in HollyFrontier by 22.2% in the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,204,300 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $73,028,000 after acquiring an additional 400,900 shares during the period. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE HFC traded up $0.50 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 71,787 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,367,067. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.27. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.66. HollyFrontier has a 52 week low of $24.60 and a 52 week high of $42.39.

HollyFrontier Company Profile

HollyFrontier Corp. is an independent petroleum refiner and marketer. It specializes in gasoline, diesel fuel, jet fuel, and modified asphalt. The firm operates through the following segments: Refining; Lubricants and Specialty Products; and Holly Energy Partners, LP (HEP). The Refining segment includes the operations in El Dorado, Tulsa, Navajo, Cheyenne, and Woods Cross Refineries.

