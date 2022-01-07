Analysts Expect Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) Will Post Earnings of -$0.11 Per Share

Analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite Inc. (NYSE:NMG) will announce earnings of ($0.11) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Nouveau Monde Graphite’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.15) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.07). Nouveau Monde Graphite reported earnings of ($0.24) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 54.2%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Nouveau Monde Graphite will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.75) to ($0.62). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($0.43) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.61) to ($0.25). Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Nouveau Monde Graphite.

Nouveau Monde Graphite (NYSE:NMG) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.02).

Several brokerages have recently commented on NMG. B. Riley reduced their target price on Nouveau Monde Graphite from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Nouveau Monde Graphite in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Nouveau Monde Graphite from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Nouveau Monde Graphite has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,590,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth about $164,000. Finally, Hudson Bay Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Nouveau Monde Graphite in the 3rd quarter worth about $280,000. 8.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE NMG opened at $7.32 on Friday. Nouveau Monde Graphite has a 12 month low of $5.07 and a 12 month high of $21.90. The company has a market cap of $401.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a quick ratio of 5.92, a current ratio of 5.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Nouveau Monde Graphite Company Profile

Nouveau Monde Graphite, Inc engages in the development of fully-integrated source of green battery anode material. It operates through the Acquisition, Exploration, and Evaluation of Mining Properties; and Transformation of Value-Added Graphite Products segments. The firm focuses on the operations of Matawine Graphite Mine and Advanced Materials Plant.

