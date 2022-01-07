Analysts Expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $26.50 Million

Brokerages expect Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) to report $26.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $26.73 million and the lowest is $26.28 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $17.25 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 53.6%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $100.89 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $100.67 million to $101.18 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $141.26 million, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $151.31 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Outset Medical.

Outset Medical (NASDAQ:OM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.84) by $0.19. Outset Medical had a negative net margin of 133.86% and a negative return on equity of 33.26%. The company had revenue of $26.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.13 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($3.44) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

NASDAQ OM opened at $41.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.51. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $36.03 and a 12 month high of $61.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 10.47 and a quick ratio of 9.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.91 and a beta of 2.48.

In related news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 1,445 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $72,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director D Keith Grossman sold 3,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.77, for a total transaction of $212,945.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 146,074 shares of company stock worth $7,376,778 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Outset Medical by 219.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $55,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. purchased a new position in Outset Medical in the second quarter valued at approximately $133,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Outset Medical by 330.1% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.66% of the company’s stock.

Outset Medical Company Profile

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

