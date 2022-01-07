Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cathay General Bancorp’s FY2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:CATY)

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cathay General Bancorp in a research note issued to investors on Monday, January 3rd. Wedbush analyst D. Chiaverini now expects that the bank will earn $3.78 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.74.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cathay General Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CATY opened at $45.89 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a PE ratio of 12.37 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Cathay General Bancorp has a 1 year low of $33.44 and a 1 year high of $46.42.

Cathay General Bancorp (NASDAQ:CATY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.30 million. Cathay General Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.00% and a net margin of 41.32%. The business’s revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.71 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. This is an increase from Cathay General Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Cathay General Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 36.66%.

In other Cathay General Bancorp news, EVP Kim R. Bingham sold 3,000 shares of Cathay General Bancorp stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.68, for a total value of $128,040.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 14.7% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,168 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the period. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Cathay General Bancorp by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 9,471 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $373,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,737 shares of the bank’s stock worth $383,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 18.7% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,650 shares of the bank’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares during the period. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Cathay General Bancorp by 145.6% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 759 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.71% of the company’s stock.

About Cathay General Bancorp

Cathay General Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers commercial mortgage loans, commercial loans, small business administration loans, residential mortgage loans, real estate construction loans, home equity lines of credit, and installment loans to individuals for automobile, household, and other consumer expenditures.

