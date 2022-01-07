Analysts Set Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) Price Target at $7.00

Shares of Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $7.00.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BSMX shares. Bank of America downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $8.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, HSBC downgraded Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.50 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Get Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México alerts:

NYSE:BSMX traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $5.70. 15,807 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,821. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.96 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México has a 52-week low of $4.49 and a 52-week high of $6.67.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México (NYSE:BSMX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The bank reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter. Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México had a net margin of 14.59% and a return on equity of 11.56%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSMX. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 104.6% in the third quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 1,879,655 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,770,000 after purchasing an additional 960,864 shares in the last quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 624.5% in the second quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 1,044,253 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,558,000 after purchasing an additional 900,110 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new position in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,860,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 159.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 280,673 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,763,000 after purchasing an additional 172,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México by 12.7% in the third quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,410,758 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,465,000 after purchasing an additional 158,710 shares in the last quarter. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Banco Santander México, S.A., Institución de Banca Múltiple, Grupo Financiero Santander México Company Profile

Banco Santander Mexico SA Institucion de Banca Multiple Grupo Financiero Santander Mexico engages in the provision of banking and financial solutions. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Global Corporate and Investment Banking, and Corporate Activities. The Retail Banking segment provides a range of services to individuals, private banking, small and medium enterprises, middle-market corporations, and government institutions.

Read More: Is a Roth IRA right for you?

Receive News & Ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Banco Santander México S.A. Institución de Banca Múltiple Grupo Financiero Santander México and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.