Analysts Set Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Price Target at $165.19

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) has received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-one analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $163.53.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on CPT shares. Truist increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Camden Property Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, September 27th. Truist Securities increased their price target on Camden Property Trust from $155.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Finally, BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd.

CPT stock opened at $170.96 on Tuesday. Camden Property Trust has a 1 year low of $95.02 and a 1 year high of $180.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $169.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $155.17. The firm has a market cap of $17.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.66, a PEG ratio of 6.88 and a beta of 0.76.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($1.06). Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $285.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. Camden Property Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camden Property Trust will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 15th. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 3,362 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.87, for a total value of $594,636.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 72,267 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.99, for a total value of $12,790,536.33. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CPT. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,634 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.8% during the second quarter. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,611 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 0.9% during the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 7,902 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,048,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Camden Property Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $866,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.65% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust Company Profile

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

