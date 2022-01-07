Analysts Set Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) PT at $208.40

Dillard’s, Inc. (NYSE:DDS) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $208.40.

DDS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Dillard’s in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They set a “sell” rating and a $190.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dillard’s from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $393.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Dillard’s from $180.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th.

In other Dillard’s news, Director J C. Watts, Jr. sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.18, for a total transaction of $320,180.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 24.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 44.1% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,629,000 after acquiring an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,031,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its stake in shares of Dillard’s by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 8,746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,582,000 after acquiring an additional 898 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,311,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dillard’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,997,000. Institutional investors own 58.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DDS stock traded down $7.33 on Friday, hitting $248.60. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,605 shares, compared to its average volume of 314,503. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $285.87 and its 200-day moving average is $225.41. Dillard’s has a fifty-two week low of $53.20 and a fifty-two week high of $416.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a PE ratio of 8.85, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 0.88.

Dillard’s (NYSE:DDS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $9.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.52 by $4.29. Dillard’s had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 38.84%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Dillard’s will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th were issued a dividend of $15.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 26th. Dillard’s’s payout ratio is 2.77%.

Dillard’s, Inc engages in the retail of fashion apparel, cosmetics, and home furnishings, and other consumer goods. It operates through the Retail Operations and Construction segments. The Retail Operations segment comprises sells cosmetics, ladies’ apparel, ladies’ accessories and lingerie, juniors’ and children’s apparel, men’s apparel and accessories, shoes, and home and furniture products.

