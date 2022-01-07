Analysts Set DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Price Target at $127.89

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.30.

DTE has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI raised DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Mizuho decreased their price target on DTE Energy from $126.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised DTE Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $133.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE:DTE opened at $119.57 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $23.16 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.68. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $114.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.75. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $96.40 and a 12-month high of $122.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.83 by ($0.11). The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 12.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.61 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that DTE Energy will post 5.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 20th will be given a $0.885 dividend. This represents a $3.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 17th. This is a boost from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.83. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 78.32%.

In other DTE Energy news, SVP Joann Chavez sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.78, for a total transaction of $55,390.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DTE Energy by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 631 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,052 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 7,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $788,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Copperwynd Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Copperwynd Financial LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.43% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

