Analysts Set Expectations for Stantec Inc.’s Q1 2022 Earnings (TSE:STN)

Stantec Inc. (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Stantec in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Sytchev expects that the company will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Stantec’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $2.90 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.14 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. National Bankshares lifted their target price on shares of Stantec from C$72.00 to C$80.00 in a report on Wednesday. ATB Capital upped their target price on shares of Stantec from C$71.00 to C$72.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$76.00 price target on shares of Stantec in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Desjardins increased their target price on shares of Stantec from C$66.00 to C$75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Stantec from C$59.00 to C$65.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Stantec presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$73.15.

STN stock opened at C$70.51 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$70.38 and a 200-day moving average of C$63.05. Stantec has a 12-month low of C$41.77 and a 12-month high of C$73.10. The company has a market cap of C$7.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.28.

Stantec (TSE:STN) (NYSE:STN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.67 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$932.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$971.56 million.

In other news, Director Jeffrey Philip Stone sold 571 shares of Stantec stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$71.18, for a total value of C$40,644.58. Also, Director Valentino Dimanno sold 1,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$72.28, for a total transaction of C$136,970.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 25,306 shares in the company, valued at C$1,829,117.68. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,284 shares of company stock valued at $3,407,943.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Stantec’s dividend payout ratio is 36.21%.

Stantec Inc provides professional consulting services in the area of infrastructure and facilities in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides consulting services in engineering, architecture, interior design, landscape architecture, surveying, environmental sciences, project management, and project economics.

