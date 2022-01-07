Analysts Set Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) PT at $26.33

Shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.33.

A number of research firms have recently commented on FLO. Truist lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Flowers Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Flowers Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

FLO opened at $27.94 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.34. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87 and a beta of 0.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $26.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.85. Flowers Foods has a 1 year low of $21.66 and a 1 year high of $28.13.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 5.10%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods will post 1.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 2nd. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.77%.

In related news, insider Heeth Iv Varnedoe sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.93, for a total value of $77,790.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cribstone Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $650,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,942,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,521,000 after buying an additional 53,312 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 95.9% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Flowers Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at about $206,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Flowers Foods by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 12,816 shares in the last quarter. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Flowers Foods Company Profile

Flowers Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of bakery products. The firm offers bakery foods for retail and food service customers in the United States. Its brands include Nature’s Own, Dave’s Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Tastykake and Mrs. Freshley’s. The company was founded by William Howard Flowers, Sr.

