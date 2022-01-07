Analysts Set Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) Price Target at GBX 2,682

Shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC (LON:HIK) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 2,682 ($36.14).

HIK has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,880 ($38.81) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,000 ($40.43) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, December 17th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 2,460 ($33.15) target price on shares of Hikma Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 4th.

HIK stock opened at GBX 2,107 ($28.39) on Tuesday. Hikma Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of GBX 2,087 ($28.12) and a 52-week high of GBX 2,703 ($36.42). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,275.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,421.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 40.47. The stock has a market capitalization of £4.88 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12.

Hikma Pharmaceuticals PLC develops, manufactures, and markets a range of generic, branded, and in-licensed pharmaceutical products. The company offers its products in solid, semi-solid, liquid, and injectable final dosage forms. It operates through three segments: Injectables, Generics, and Branded. The Injectables segment develops, manufactures, and sells generic injectable products primarily for use in hospitals.

