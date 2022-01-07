Analysts Set Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) PT at $15.20

Shares of Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $15.20.

NDLS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. TheStreet downgraded Noodles & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Noodles & Company from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Stephens initiated coverage on Noodles & Company in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Noodles & Company from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th.

In other Noodles & Company news, major shareholder Mill Road Capital Ii, L.P. sold 15,646 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.30, for a total transaction of $208,091.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of NDLS. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 51.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,289 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 135.7% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,558 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the period. Bbva USA acquired a new position in shares of Noodles & Company during the second quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Noodles & Company by 383.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,603 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 6,030 shares during the period. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NDLS stock opened at $8.72 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $398.41 million, a PE ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.70. Noodles & Company has a 52 week low of $7.90 and a 52 week high of $13.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Noodles & Company (NASDAQ:NDLS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The restaurant operator reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $125.13 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $125.03 million. Noodles & Company had a return on equity of 22.12% and a net margin of 0.98%. Noodles & Company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Noodles & Company will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

