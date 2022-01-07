Analysts Set Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Target Price at $63.93

Shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.32.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TFC shares. Stephens raised shares of Truist Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $64.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Truist Financial in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $63.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Truist Financial from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 11th. Citigroup raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Truist Financial from $67.50 to $68.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

In related news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. purchased 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $4,143,950.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David Hudson Weaver sold 1,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.05, for a total transaction of $110,337.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 223,295 shares of company stock worth $13,852,893 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 61.1% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 493 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC acquired a new position in Truist Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Truist Financial by 140.5% in the second quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 546 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the third quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the second quarter worth $34,000. 70.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:TFC opened at $63.98 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $85.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.09, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.27. Truist Financial has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $65.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Truist Financial (NYSE:TFC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.22. Truist Financial had a net margin of 25.94% and a return on equity of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.53 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Truist Financial will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Truist Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.28%.

About Truist Financial

Truist Financial Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individuals, businesses and municipalities. The firm offers a variety of loans and lease financing to individuals and entities, including insurance premium financing, permanent commercial real estate financing arrangements, loan servicing for third-party investors, direct consumer finance loans to individuals, credit card lending, automobile financing and equipment financing.

