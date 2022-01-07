Analyzing GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) and Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) and GelStat (OTCMKTS:GSAC) are both medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, risk, earnings and dividends.

Risk and Volatility

Abbott Laboratories has a beta of 0.72, meaning that its share price is 28% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, GelStat has a beta of 0.45, meaning that its share price is 55% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and GelStat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Abbott Laboratories 17.12% 28.39% 13.15% GelStat N/A N/A N/A

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Abbott Laboratories and GelStat’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Abbott Laboratories $34.61 billion 6.90 $4.50 billion $4.03 33.53 GelStat N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Abbott Laboratories has higher revenue and earnings than GelStat.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

72.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Abbott Laboratories shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.5% of GelStat shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Abbott Laboratories and GelStat, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Abbott Laboratories 0 2 11 0 2.85 GelStat 0 0 0 0 N/A

Abbott Laboratories presently has a consensus target price of $137.36, indicating a potential upside of 1.64%. Given Abbott Laboratories’ higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Abbott Laboratories is more favorable than GelStat.

Summary

Abbott Laboratories beats GelStat on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, and sale of a broad and diversified line of health care products. It operates through the following segments: Established Pharmaceutical Products, Nutritional Products, Diagnostic Products, and Medical Devices. The Established Pharmaceutical Products segment refers to the international sales of a line of branded generic pharmaceutical products. The Nutritional Products segment caters to the worldwide sales of adult and pediatric nutritional products. The Diagnostic Products segment markets diagnostic systems and tests for blood banks, hospitals, commercial laboratories, and alternate-care testing sites. The Medical Devices segment includes electrophysiology, heart failure, vascular and structural heart devices for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases, and diabetes care products for people with diabetes, as well as neuromodulation devices for the management of chronic pain and movement disorders. The company was founded by Wallace Calvin Abbott in 1888 and is headquartered in Abbott Park, IL.

About GelStat

GelStat Corp. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products. Its portfolio includes GelStat Migraine, Chews 2 Lose, All Natural Speed, and GelStat Speed. The company was founded on November 13, 1991 and is headquartered in Stuart, FL.

