Analyzing Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL) and Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) are both business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares Marvell Technology and Viavi Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Marvell Technology -10.48% 8.26% 6.47% Viavi Solutions -1.85% 19.51% 7.94%

This table compares Marvell Technology and Viavi Solutions’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Marvell Technology $2.97 billion 24.31 -$277.30 million ($0.53) -161.37 Viavi Solutions $1.20 billion 3.46 $46.10 million ($0.11) -158.55

Viavi Solutions has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Marvell Technology. Marvell Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Viavi Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

84.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 94.7% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 0.3% of Marvell Technology shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Viavi Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Marvell Technology and Viavi Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Marvell Technology 0 2 26 0 2.93 Viavi Solutions 0 2 4 0 2.67

Marvell Technology presently has a consensus target price of $98.04, indicating a potential upside of 14.63%. Viavi Solutions has a consensus target price of $19.83, indicating a potential upside of 13.72%. Given Marvell Technology’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Marvell Technology is more favorable than Viavi Solutions.

Risk & Volatility

Marvell Technology has a beta of 1.11, meaning that its stock price is 11% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Viavi Solutions has a beta of 0.71, meaning that its stock price is 29% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Viavi Solutions beats Marvell Technology on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology, Inc. engages in the provision of data infrastructure semiconductor solutions. It offers compute, networking, storage and custom related solutions. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Wilmington, DE.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions, Inc. engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance. The Network Enablement segment offers integrated portfolio of testing solutions that access the network to perform build-out and maintenance tasks. The Service Enablement segment covers solutions and services primarily for communication service providers, and enterprises that deliver and/or operate broadband and IP networks (fixed and mobile) supporting voice, video, and data services as well as a wide range of applications. The Optical Security and Performance segment leverages its core optical coating technologies and volume manufacturing capability to design, manufacture, and sell products targeting anti-counterfeiting, consumer and industrial, government, healthcare, and other markets. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

