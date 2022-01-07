Anchor Protocol (ANC) Trading 24.7% Lower Over Last Week

Anchor Protocol (CURRENCY:ANC) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 7th. One Anchor Protocol coin can now be purchased for $2.78 or 0.00006592 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Anchor Protocol has a market capitalization of $536.36 million and $21.01 million worth of Anchor Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Anchor Protocol has traded 24.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.42 or 0.00012758 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 13.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003840 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0563 or 0.00000133 BTC.

MAPS (MAPS) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Razor Network (RAZOR) traded up 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0433 or 0.00000102 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.64 or 0.00003853 BTC.

OtterClam (New) (CLAM) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.22 or 0.00033493 BTC.

Anchor Protocol Coin Profile

Anchor Protocol is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Anchor Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 192,622,569 coins. Anchor Protocol’s official Twitter account is @anchor_protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “The Anchor Token (ANC) is Anchor Protocol's governance token. ANC tokens can be deposited to create new governance polls, which can be voted on by users that have staked ANC. ANC is designed to capture a portion of Anchor's yield, allowing its value to scale linearly with Anchor's assets under management (AUM). Anchor distributes protocol fees to ANC stakers pro-rata to their stake, benefitting stakers as adoption of Anchor increases — stakers of ANC are incentivized to propose, discuss, and vote for proposals that further merit the protocol. ANC is also used as incentives to bootstrap borrow demand and initial deposit rate stability. The protocol distributes ANC tokens every block to stablecoin borrowers, proportional to the amount borrowed. “

Anchor Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Anchor Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Anchor Protocol should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Anchor Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

