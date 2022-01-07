Andrea Carolan Speers Sells 1,330 Shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) Stock

Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRHC) CAO Andrea Carolan Speers sold 1,330 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.67, for a total value of $20,841.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of TRHC opened at $13.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.63 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.35. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $14.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.46. Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.05 and a 52 week high of $69.31.

Tabula Rasa HealthCare (NASDAQ:TRHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.15. Tabula Rasa HealthCare had a negative return on equity of 44.56% and a negative net margin of 27.37%. The business had revenue of $86.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.54 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.35) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Tabula Rasa HealthCare, Inc. will post -1.75 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 217.6% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 121,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,056,000 after purchasing an additional 82,983 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 50.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 81,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,148,000 after purchasing an additional 27,405 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Millrace Asset Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare in the 2nd quarter worth $2,674,000. Finally, Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Tabula Rasa HealthCare by 134.7% in the 2nd quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 13,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TRHC. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Tabula Rasa HealthCare in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $42.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tabula Rasa HealthCare from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $41.00 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Tabula Rasa HealthCare from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $30.70.

Tabula Rasa Healthcare, Inc is a healthcare technology company, which engages in the development of solutions designed for pharmacists, providers, and patients to optimize medication regimens. It operates through the following segments: CareVention HealthCare and MedWise HealthCare. The CareVention HealthCare segment provides services, PACE, which is a center for Medicare & Medicaid services, or CMS, sponsored program providing medical and social services.

