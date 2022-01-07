Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) Shares Up 0.6% After Dividend Announcement

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) shares rose 0.6% on Tuesday after the company announced a dividend. The stock traded as high as $16.99 and last traded at $16.95. Approximately 59,327 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 12% from the average daily volume of 67,313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.85.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.108 per share. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.75.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINS. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 254,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 21,255 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 691.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,462 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 14,383 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 124.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,143,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,567,000 after purchasing an additional 634,947 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 57,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,032,000 after purchasing an additional 12,645 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $693,000.

