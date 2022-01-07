Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of AOMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,168. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97.

Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Monday, November 22nd were issued a $0.36 dividend. This is a positive change from Angel Oak Mortgage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.

About Angel Oak Mortgage

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

