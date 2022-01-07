Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) Short Interest Down 40.1% in December

Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc. (NYSE:AOMR) saw a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 47,500 shares, a decline of 40.1% from the November 30th total of 79,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Shares of AOMR traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.91. 945 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 54,168. Angel Oak Mortgage has a one year low of $15.70 and a one year high of $19.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97.
Angel Oak Mortgage (NYSE:AOMR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $15.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.11 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Angel Oak Mortgage will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc acquired a new position in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,321,000. CNH Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $536,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $993,000. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD acquired a new stake in Angel Oak Mortgage in the second quarter worth $243,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.82% of the company’s stock.
A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Angel Oak Mortgage from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer cut Angel Oak Mortgage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.83.
About Angel Oak Mortgage
Angel Oak Mortgage, Inc, a real estate finance company, focuses on acquiring and investing in first lien non- qualified mortgage loans and other mortgage-related assets in the United States mortgage market. The company qualifies as a real estate investment trust for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.
