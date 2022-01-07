AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) Updates FY22 Earnings Guidance

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of ($0.02) -$0.02 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.02. The company issued revenue guidance of $310-315 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $313.70 million.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $24.46 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $945.38 million, a P/E ratio of -27.48 and a beta of 0.89. AngioDynamics has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $32.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $27.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.57.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 6th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AngioDynamics will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on ANGO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered AngioDynamics from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. upgraded AngioDynamics from a hold rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a report on Friday, October 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $32.00.

In other AngioDynamics news, SVP Dave Helsel sold 3,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.97, for a total transaction of $97,727.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in AngioDynamics stock. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 87.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,140 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 8,463 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $471,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 96.05% of the company’s stock.

About AngioDynamics

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

