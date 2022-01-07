Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) Short Interest Up 108.5% in December

Anglo American Platinum Limited (OTCMKTS:ANGPY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,800 shares, an increase of 108.5% from the November 30th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 23,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

ANGPY opened at $19.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $18.30. Anglo American Platinum has a fifty-two week low of $13.89 and a fifty-two week high of $26.06.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lowered Anglo American Platinum to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th.

Anglo American Platinum Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the supply of platinum group metals. The firm specializes in mined, recycled, and traded metal which include palladium, platinum, rhodium, ruthenium, iridium, and osmium. The company was founded on July 13, 1946 and is headquartered in Johannesburg, South Africa.

