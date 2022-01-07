Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $540.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.85.

Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $439.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.05. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The company reported $6.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.37 by $0.42. Anthem had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 16.78%. The firm had revenue of $35.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $35.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.20 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Anthem will post 25.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.

Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.

