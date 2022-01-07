Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) PT Raised to $540.00 at Truist

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) had its price target increased by equities researchers at Truist from $490.00 to $540.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 22.88% from the company’s current price.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $440.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. SVB Leerink lifted their price target on Anthem from $403.00 to $430.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Anthem from $465.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Anthem from $408.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Anthem from $445.00 to $497.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $480.85.
Shares of NYSE ANTM opened at $439.45 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $432.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $401.05. Anthem has a 52-week low of $286.04 and a 52-week high of $470.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06.
In other Anthem news, CAO Ronald W. Penczek sold 1,150 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $436.00, for a total value of $501,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in Anthem by 51.4% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,732,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $645,945,000 after buying an additional 588,390 shares during the last quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC grew its position in Anthem by 7.7% in the third quarter. Strategy Asset Managers LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,440,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $416,000. Homrich & Berg grew its position in Anthem by 21.9% during the 3rd quarter. Homrich & Berg now owns 6,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC purchased a new position in Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $261,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.10% of the company’s stock.
About Anthem
Anthem, Inc provides life, hospital and medical insurance plans. It offers a broad spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to the large and small employer, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets. The company operates through the following segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx and Other.
