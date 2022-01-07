Apollo Currency Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.56 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 0.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 7th. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $45.70 million and $4.56 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded down 11.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Apollo Currency coin can now be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000005 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $91.17 or 0.00215224 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00003481 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00036269 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $203.93 or 0.00481411 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $38.04 or 0.00089791 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.21 or 0.00009928 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000519 BTC.

Apollo Currency Coin Profile

APL uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. The official website for Apollo Currency is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Buying and Selling Apollo Currency

