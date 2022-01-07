Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF) Stock Price Down 1.7%

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp. (OTCMKTS:APGOF) shares traded down 1.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.53 and last traded at $0.54. 11,755 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 91% from the average session volume of 6,152 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.55.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.53 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.62.

About Apollo Gold & Silver (OTCMKTS:APGOF)

Apollo Gold & Silver Corp., an exploration company, engages in the investigation, acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource deposits. The company has an option to acquire 90% interest in two prospective gold-silver properties, including Apolo and Sancarron concessions comprising 5 exploration and 18 exploitation concessions covering an area of 5,329 hectares located in the El Indio Gold Belt of western Chile.

