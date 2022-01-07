Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.
Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 78,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $16.61.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile
Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.
