Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) Short Interest Down 50.7% in December

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Inc. (NYSE:AFT) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 78,400 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the November 30th total of 158,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 72,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.1 days.

Shares of NYSE AFT traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.43. 78,576 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 91,295. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.88. Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund has a 12 month low of $14.40 and a 12 month high of $16.61.

Get Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund alerts:

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 23rd were given a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.21%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 22nd.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AFT. Integrated Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $163,000. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 24.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 13,460 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 17,270 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 1,973 shares during the period. Foresight Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Foresight Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,922 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 7,070 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 27,949 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $441,000 after acquiring an additional 7,134 shares during the period.

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Company Profile

Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund, Inc operates as a closed-end investment management company. It seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in senior, secured loans made to companies whose debt is rated below investment grade, and investments with similar characteristics. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Read More: Why is momentum important to successful trading?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Senior Floating Rate Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.