AppCoins (APPC) Price Tops $0.0075

AppCoins (CURRENCY:APPC) traded down 7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 7th. Over the last seven days, AppCoins has traded down 70.3% against the US dollar. One AppCoins coin can now be purchased for about $0.0075 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. AppCoins has a market cap of $1.83 million and approximately $2,420.00 worth of AppCoins was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

AppCoins Coin Profile

AppCoins is a coin. Its launch date was November 6th, 2017. AppCoins’ total supply is 243,981,397 coins and its circulating supply is 243,981,395 coins. The Reddit community for AppCoins is /r/AppcoinsProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . AppCoins’ official website is appcoins.io . AppCoins’ official Twitter account is @AppCoinsProject and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “AppCoins is a cryptocurrency for app stores that gives users new app purchasing power, unleashes monetization potential for developers and increases app safety.This project provides developers a transparent and efficient way to monetise their apps and build a reputation across app stores; provides users a trusted environment with new purchasing possibilities and incentives to discover apps; and creates an app economy with a new universal language that ensures trust, transparency, and openness.”

Buying and Selling AppCoins

