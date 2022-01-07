Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Receives $173.06 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirty-three analysts that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $173.06.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on AAPL. Bank of America upgraded Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Apple from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 22nd. UBS Group set a $175.00 price target on Apple in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $142.00 target price on Apple in a research report on Wednesday.

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total transaction of $24,645,505.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,081 shares of company stock worth $32,383,704 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its position in Apple by 92.6% during the third quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 416 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Spence Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Apple in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AAPL traded down $1.83 during trading on Friday, hitting $173.09. 2,414,706 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,396,602. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $164.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $152.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple has a 12-month low of $116.21 and a 12-month high of $182.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.84 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.12, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.20.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The company had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Apple will post 5.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

