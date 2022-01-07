Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Acquired by Capital Planning Advisors LLC

Capital Planning Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,630 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $210,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMAT. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 70.9% during the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 229 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 42.4% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 282 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 143.7% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 307 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 300 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Applied Materials in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $197.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson increased their price target on Applied Materials from $165.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. New Street Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $162.38 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Applied Materials from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Applied Materials from $180.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Applied Materials has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.57.

In related news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 300,000 shares of Applied Materials stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.79, for a total value of $45,837,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of Applied Materials stock opened at $156.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $151.76 and a 200-day moving average of $140.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.54 and a quick ratio of 1.86. The company has a market capitalization of $138.91 billion, a PE ratio of 24.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.38. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $91.99 and a 1-year high of $163.02.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.95 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $6.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 25.53% and a return on equity of 52.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.98%.

Applied Materials Profile

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display & Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for etch, rapid thermal processing, deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, wafer packaging, and ion implantation.

