Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Shares Purchased by WASHINGTON TRUST Co

WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) by 0.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,519 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Aptiv comprises about 1.1% of WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. WASHINGTON TRUST Co’s holdings in Aptiv were worth $39,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 12.3% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 287,929 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $45,300,000 after buying an additional 31,584 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Aptiv by 155.2% in the second quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 67,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $10,695,000 after buying an additional 41,347 shares during the period. Mariner LLC grew its position in Aptiv by 6.1% in the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 174,062 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $27,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,966 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 95.7% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 146,931 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $23,117,000 after buying an additional 71,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Aptiv by 19.2% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 34,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,142,000 after buying an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.41% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Mariya K. Trickett sold 4,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.90, for a total value of $770,083.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.64, for a total value of $954,021.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 17,324 shares of company stock valued at $2,829,629. 0.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:APTV traded down $1.70 on Friday, hitting $172.42. 7,468 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,536,139. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Aptiv PLC has a 1 year low of $127.21 and a 1 year high of $180.81. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $161.14. The company has a market cap of $46.64 billion, a PE ratio of 59.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.86 and a beta of 2.07.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.53 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC will post 2.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on APTV. Piper Sandler cut Aptiv from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $177.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Aptiv from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on Aptiv from $185.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Aptiv from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Aptiv from $212.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.47.

Aptiv Company Profile

Aptiv Plc engages in the design, development, and manufacture of vehicle components. The firm also provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the global automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through the following business segments: Signal and Power Solutions, Advanced Safety and User Experience, and Eliminations and Other.

