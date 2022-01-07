Aravive, Inc. to Post FY2026 Earnings of $1.86 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 4th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.86 for the year.

ARAV opened at $2.74 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.86. The company has a market cap of $57.47 million, a PE ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 2.86. Aravive has a 1 year low of $2.16 and a 1 year high of $9.95.

Aravive (NASDAQ:ARAV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $2.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.36 million. Aravive had a negative return on equity of 51.44% and a negative net margin of 249.06%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Aravive by 1.4% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 281,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 204.8% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 191,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after buying an additional 128,610 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 606.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 184,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 158,101 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 142.8% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 92,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after buying an additional 54,138 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Aravive by 38.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 58,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $352,000 after buying an additional 16,231 shares during the last quarter. 28.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Aravive, Inc operates as a clinical stage biotechnology company. The firm engages in the development of new therapies that target important survival pathways for both advanced solid tumors as well as hematologic malignancies. Its product candidate, Aravive-S6, is a soluble Fc-fusion protein designed to block the activation of the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway by intercepting the binding of GAS6 to its receptor AXL which also promotes metastasis, cancer cell survival, resistance to treatments and immune suppression.

