Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

According to Zacks, “Arbe Robotics Ltd. provides D Imaging Radar Chipset Solutions. The company is empowering automakers, tier-1 suppliers, autonomous ground vehicles, commercial and industrial vehicles and a wide array of safety applications with advanced sensing and paradigm-changing perception. Arbe Robotics Ltd., formerly known as Industrial Tech Acquisitions Inc., is based in Tel Aviv, Israel. “

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital assumed coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Arbe Robotics from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. R. F. Lafferty started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Arbe Robotics in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They issued an overweight rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $16.50.

Arbe Robotics stock opened at $9.25 on Tuesday. Arbe Robotics has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $17.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $10.66.

Arbe Robotics (NASDAQ:ARBE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.77). The firm had revenue of $0.63 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Arbe Robotics will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

