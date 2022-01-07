ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) Price Target Increased to C$20.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) had its target price upped by National Bank Financial to C$20.00 in a research report released on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has an outperform rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. lifted their price target on ARC Resources from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$15.00 price objective on ARC Resources and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Tudor Pickering restated a buy rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on shares of ARC Resources in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ARC Resources from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of C$17.37.

Shares of ARX opened at C$11.98 on Thursday. ARC Resources has a 52-week low of C$5.88 and a 52-week high of C$13.34. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$11.67 and its 200-day moving average is C$10.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.45, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of C$8.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32.

ARC Resources (TSE:ARX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported C$0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.34). The firm had revenue of C$1.58 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts forecast that ARC Resources will post 1.8600001 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 17th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This is an increase from ARC Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. ARC Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.16%.

About ARC Resources

ARC Resources Ltd. explores, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney properties located in northeast British Columbia and northern Alberta; and Pembina Cardium properties in central Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved plus probable reserves of 929 millions of barrels of oil equivalent.

