ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Down 7.5%

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB)’s share price fell 7.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $106.70 and last traded at $106.75. 8,156 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 662,909 shares. The stock had previously closed at $115.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ARCB shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on ArcBest from $86.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on ArcBest from $100.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on ArcBest from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Cowen lifted their target price on ArcBest from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on ArcBest from $83.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.92.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.16. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.55.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.12. ArcBest had a return on equity of 19.85% and a net margin of 4.76%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ArcBest Co. will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 10th. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.99%.

In other news, Director Craig E. Philip sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $538,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Erin K. Gattis sold 5,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.71, for a total value of $577,623.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 37.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 62,479 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,860 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 23.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,057 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 1.9% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,452 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,354,000 after acquiring an additional 760 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of ArcBest by 6.4% in the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of ArcBest in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

ArcBest Company Profile (NASDAQ:ARCB)

ArcBest Corp. is a logistics company which provides end-to-end supply chain services with a focus on innovation. It operates through the following business segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment includes national, inter-regional, and regional transportation of general commodities through standard, expedited, and guaranteed less-than-truckload services.

