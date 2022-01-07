Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) Price Target Raised to $51.00 at Barclays

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) had its price target raised by Barclays from $50.00 to $51.00 in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on ACGL. JMP Securities raised their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Arch Capital Group from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Arch Capital Group in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Arch Capital Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $47.89.

Get Arch Capital Group alerts:

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $44.86 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.92. Arch Capital Group has a twelve month low of $31.23 and a twelve month high of $46.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.01.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.38. Arch Capital Group had a return on equity of 9.33% and a net margin of 22.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Arch Capital Group will post 3.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Arch Capital Group news, Chairman John M. Pasquesi acquired 484,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $41.23 per share, for a total transaction of $19,977,749.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Francois Morin sold 16,950 shares of Arch Capital Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $732,918.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,535 shares of company stock valued at $2,610,291 over the last ninety days. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jefferies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at about $7,636,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $364,000. Aurora Investment Counsel boosted its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 48,564 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,854,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Capital Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,326,000. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Arch Capital Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 2,698,033 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $103,011,000 after acquiring an additional 19,605 shares during the last quarter. 88.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Arch Capital Group

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

Recommended Story: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Capital Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Capital Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.