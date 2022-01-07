Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula Sells 8,100 Shares of Stock

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) COO Pad Chivukula sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $324,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Pad Chivukula also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 16th, Pad Chivukula sold 3,633 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $145,320.00.

On Wednesday, December 8th, Pad Chivukula sold 6,367 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $254,680.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of Arcturus Therapeutics stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.41, for a total value of $444,100.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $34.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $918.94 million, a P/E ratio of -4.64 and a beta of 2.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day moving average is $42.09. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.87 and a 52-week high of $89.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 6.19 and a current ratio of 6.19.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.40) by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $2.44 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.70 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 2,227.82% and a negative return on equity of 55.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -7.89 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 284.7% in the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,214,901 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,185,000 after purchasing an additional 899,089 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 25.6% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,755,654 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $59,411,000 after buying an additional 357,619 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 179.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 247,544 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,377,000 after buying an additional 159,019 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 635.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 128,172 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after buying an additional 152,106 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in Arcturus Therapeutics by 11.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,358,532 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $64,911,000 after buying an additional 143,631 shares in the last quarter. 82.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ARCT shares. Barclays cut their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $46.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Arcturus Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.50.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

