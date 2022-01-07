Arjuna Capital Increases Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Arjuna Capital increased its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 68.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 163 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Arjuna Capital’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GOOG. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 695 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4 shares during the period. Clarus Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 0.9% in the second quarter. Clarus Group Inc. now owns 451 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. Rinet Co LLC grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 0.6% during the second quarter. Rinet Co LLC now owns 657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,647,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. MACRO Consulting Group grew its position in shares of Alphabet by 1.9% during the second quarter. MACRO Consulting Group now owns 211 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 278 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $741,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the period. 31.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,753.07 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,699.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,037.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,929.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2,808.84.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $16.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 108.29 earnings per share for the current year.

GOOG has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,034.00 to $3,150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Friday, October 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3,203.55.

In other news, major shareholder Capitalg 2014 Lp sold 44,100 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,726,074.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,896.12, for a total transaction of $139,013.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 206,825 shares of company stock valued at $459,077,184. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

