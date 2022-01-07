Arjuna Capital Purchases New Position in United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI)

Arjuna Capital acquired a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 5,207 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $252,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 26.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank lifted its position in United Natural Foods by 0.6% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 124,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,023,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods during the 3rd quarter valued at $756,000. CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of United Natural Foods in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,328,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 219.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 18,061 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UNFI. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 target price on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on United Natural Foods from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Northcoast Research raised their price target on United Natural Foods from $42.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of United Natural Foods from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.78.

In related news, Director Michael S. Funk sold 20,404 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.14, for a total transaction of $1,043,460.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CAO Richard Eric Esper sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.25, for a total value of $320,125.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,276 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,068. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of United Natural Foods stock opened at $47.07 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. United Natural Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.80 and a twelve month high of $57.89. The company has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.51.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $7 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.78 billion. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 0.83%. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Natural Foods, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Natural Foods, Inc engages in the distribution of natural, organic, and specialty foods and non-food products. The firm operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment is engaged in the national distribution of natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products, and providing retail services in the United States and Canada.

