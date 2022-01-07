Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Brokerages expect Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARWR) to post earnings per share of ($0.22) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have provided estimates for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.76) to $0.80. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals reported earnings of ($0.20) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 10%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals will report full year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to $3.12. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.88) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.41) to ($0.57). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARWR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.65). Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 32.27% and a negative net margin of 101.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.29.

In other Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Richard Anzalone sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.63, for a total value of $3,281,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kenneth Allen Myszkowski sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $2,468,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 208,375 shares of company stock valued at $13,708,204. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 0.6% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 40,075 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,318,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% in the second quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,822 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $565,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new stake in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $26,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 27,660 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after acquiring an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 5,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $478,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the last quarter. 63.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ARWR opened at $60.90 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.84. Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $57.92 and a 1 year high of $93.66. The stock has a market cap of $6.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -44.78 and a beta of 1.25.

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development of medicines that treat intractable diseases by silencing the genes that cause them. The firms preclinical stage drug candidates include ARO-ANG3, ARO-AAT, ARO-APOC3, ARO-HIF2, ARO-HSD, ARO-Lung2, ARO-COV, and ARO-ENaC.

