Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Asana, Inc. (NYSE:ASAN) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 15th, there was short interest totalling 9,890,000 shares, a growth of 53.6% from the November 30th total of 6,440,000 shares. Approximately 15.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.9 days.

A number of research firms have recently commented on ASAN. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on Asana in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Shares of ASAN stock traded up $1.16 on Thursday, hitting $61.64. The company had a trading volume of 4,271,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,727,753. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $98.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $91.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 1.87. Asana has a twelve month low of $25.41 and a twelve month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Asana will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Tim M. Wan sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.33, for a total transaction of $2,666,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Eleanor B. Lacey sold 17,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.06, for a total value of $2,360,848.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders purchased 3,253,733 shares of company stock valued at $245,845,782 and sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. Insiders own 54.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $261,098,000 after purchasing an additional 4,041,050 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726,575 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after purchasing an additional 1,416,035 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,137,850 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.19% of the company’s stock.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

