Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Coverage Initiated at DA Davidson

Equities research analysts at DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Asana (NYSE:ASAN) in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage set a “neutral” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson’s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.45% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $109.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. KeyCorp cut their target price on Asana from $143.00 to $103.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Asana in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.15.

Shares of NYSE ASAN opened at $61.64 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a PE ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73. Asana has a 12-month low of $25.41 and a 12-month high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $61.52 per share, with a total value of $30,760,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lorrie M. Norrington bought 3,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $66.51 per share, for a total transaction of $248,281.83. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 3,753,733 shares of company stock valued at $276,605,782 and have sold 112,440 shares valued at $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ASAN. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its stake in shares of Asana by 144.0% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $391,711,000 after acquiring an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Asana by 28.1% in the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $400,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Asana by 111.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,915,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

