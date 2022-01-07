Asana (NYSE:ASAN) Price Target Cut to $65.00 by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) had its price objective trimmed by Jefferies Financial Group from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on ASAN. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Asana from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Asana from $85.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating and issued a $109.00 price objective on shares of Asana in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Asana from $151.00 to $80.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities upped their target price on Asana from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $89.15.

Shares of ASAN opened at $61.64 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $11.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.29 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87. Asana has a 1 year low of $25.41 and a 1 year high of $145.79.

Asana (NYSE:ASAN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.04. Asana had a negative return on equity of 199.15% and a negative net margin of 77.59%. The firm had revenue of $100.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.90 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.42) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 70.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Asana will post -1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 250,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Dustin A. Moskovitz bought 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $65.63 per share, for a total transaction of $32,815,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders purchased 3,753,733 shares of company stock worth $276,605,782 and sold 112,440 shares worth $12,161,142. 54.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ASAN. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Asana by 2,403.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,209,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $261,098,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,050 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Asana by 144.0% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 6,314,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,711,000 after buying an additional 3,726,575 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Asana by 28.1% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 6,460,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,756,000 after buying an additional 1,416,035 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Asana by 1,032.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,501,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,110,000 after buying an additional 1,368,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Asana by 111.7% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,156,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,915,000 after buying an additional 1,137,850 shares during the last quarter. 30.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Asana, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work management platform for individuals, team leads, and executives in the United States and internationally. It provides a work management platform as software as service that enables individuals and teams to get work done faster while enhancing employee engagement by allowing everyone to see how their work connects to the mission of an organization.

