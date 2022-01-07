Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $200.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. is one of the largest automotive retailers. Asbury offers customers an extensive range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicle sales and related financing and insurance, vehicle maintenance and repair services, replacement parts and service contracts. They sell used vehicles at all franchised dealership locations and stand-alone stores. Used vehicle sales include the sale of used vehicles to individual retail customers and the sale of used vehicles to other dealers at auction. They provide vehicle repair and maintenance services, sell replacement parts, and recondition used vehicles at all of our dealerships. “

Get Asbury Automotive Group alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Securities upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group to a buy rating and set a $250.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Truist upgraded shares of Asbury Automotive Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the company from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Asbury Automotive Group from $205.00 to $180.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $217.86.

NYSE ABG opened at $174.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $172.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $182.10. Asbury Automotive Group has a 52 week low of $137.96 and a 52 week high of $230.96.

Asbury Automotive Group (NYSE:ABG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $7.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.36 by $1.00. The firm had revenue of $2.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Asbury Automotive Group had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 43.39%. Asbury Automotive Group’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.08 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Asbury Automotive Group will post 25.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 86.2% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group during the second quarter worth $2,982,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 17.4% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 2,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 384.9% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,515 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,316,000 after buying an additional 10,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Asbury Automotive Group by 1,032.5% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 22,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,783,000 after buying an additional 20,124 shares in the last quarter.

Asbury Automotive Group Company Profile

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the automotive dealership. Its services include oil change, car brakes, changing tires, check engine light, battery, and wheel alignment. The company was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Duluth, GA.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Asbury Automotive Group (ABG)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Asbury Automotive Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Asbury Automotive Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.