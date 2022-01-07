Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) Shares Bought by Janney Montgomery Scott LLC

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH) by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,360 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Aspira Women’s Health were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 57.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 3,403 shares during the last quarter. White Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth $67,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Aspira Women’s Health during the 2nd quarter worth $77,000. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 66,854.2% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 16,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 24,452 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 7,952 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Aspira Women’s Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th.

NASDAQ:AWH opened at $1.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 7.36 and a quick ratio of 7.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $2.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.41. The stock has a market cap of $170.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.95 and a beta of 2.89. Aspira Women’s Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.48 and a 1-year high of $10.54.

Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.67 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 million. Aspira Women’s Health had a negative net margin of 449.23% and a negative return on equity of 78.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Aspira Women’s Health Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Aspira Women's Health Profile

Aspira Women’s Health, Inc engages in the provision of bio-analytic and diagnostic services. Its product, OVA1, is a serum test for identifying women of having malignant ovarian tumor. Its bio-analytical solutions helps physicians diagnose, treat, and improve gynecologic health outcomes for women. The company was founded on December 9, 1993 and is headquartered in Austin, TX.

