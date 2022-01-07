Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Hits New 12-Month High at $24.12

Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $24.12 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 9051 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $23.79.

ASB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Associated Banc from $24.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Associated Banc from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. TheStreet raised Associated Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Associated Banc from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.20.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.51. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.14.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.12. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 9.02% and a net margin of 29.80%. The business had revenue of $269.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Associated Banc’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

In other news, Director John F. Bergstrom acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $23.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,150,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Moral-Niles Christopher Del sold 3,919 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.50, for a total value of $88,177.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,301 shares of company stock worth $690,748 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Associated Banc by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,656,217 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $361,600,000 after acquiring an additional 4,125,526 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 34.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,756,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $220,296,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744,322 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 28.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,654,882 shares of the bank’s stock worth $197,732,000 after acquiring an additional 2,143,265 shares in the last quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its position in Associated Banc by 1.1% in the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 3,477,267 shares of the bank’s stock worth $74,483,000 after acquiring an additional 37,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Associated Banc by 3.3% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,758,352 shares of the bank’s stock worth $56,492,000 after acquiring an additional 88,766 shares in the last quarter. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB)

Associated Banc-Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which offers various banking and non-banking financial services to individuals and businesses through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

